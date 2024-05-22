Area communities gearing up for Memorial Day events

May 22—A number of area communities plan to hold Memorial Day services or programs over the holiday weekend. The following is a list of such events that are open to the public.

MITCHELL: There will be a variety of activities taking place in the Mitchell community over the Memorial Day weekend. Events will kick off Saturday, May 25 on South Main Street in Mitchell. A poker run and cornhole tournament will get underway at 12 p.m. At that time, the beer garden will also open. At 1 p.m., a show and shine will be held, along with a ladies poker walk. Also at that time, the kids pedal pull registration opens. At 4 p.m. the BBQ rib championship will take place while also opening to public tasting. The awards ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. On Monday, May 27, VFW Post 2750 will host a program at Servicemen's Cemetery, with the Salute to the Deceased beginning at 9:20 a.m. There will be a presentation of wreaths, as well as musical solos by Jenna Miller and Amanda Rose. Guest speakers will include Mike Vehle and Lex Brandt, the latter being a Voice of Democracy winner for South Dakota. There will also be an awards presentation, the reading of the roll and a performance of Taps. Following the program, there will be a flag retirement ceremony by Cub Scout Pack 75 by the cemetery shelter.

ALPENA: The community of Alpena will host a Memorial Day service Monday, May 27 at the Alpena Community Center. The program is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. A freewill offering meal will be held following the program.

AVON: There will be a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 in Avon. The program is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at the Avon High School main auditorium.

BURKE: A Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27 at Graceland Cemetery. Burke veteran Sam Drey will be the program's featured speaker.

CHAMBERLAIN: Chamberlain will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the South Dakota Veterans Park, located near the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain. Dennis Carlson is scheduled to be the speaker. Services will continue to Riverview Cemetery, then to Sanford Longterm Care Center for a flag-raising ceremony, and then to the American Creek Bridge and the cemetery in Oacoma for a wreath ceremony.

ETHAN: Ethan will host a Memorial Day service Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. The program will include a remembrance service at the Ethan American Legion Hall Post 261. That will be followed by a potluck lunch. The public is encouraged to bring a dish to share.

HOWARD: The Howard community will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. The program will be held at the Veterans Memorial on Highway 34. Pastor Leif Johnson will be the featured speaker, and music will be provided by Kay Genzlinger.

LETCHER: A Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 27 at the Letcher Community Center, beginning at 10 a.m. The address will be by Myron Sonne. Rolls and coffee will be available for a freewill donation following the program.

MENNO: The Menno community will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at the Menno Cemetery. The service will be hosted by the Rames-Bender Post 152 of the American Legion and will begin at 10:30 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the high school gymnasium. The program is expected to begin with an airplane flyover followed by opening remarks by Post 152 Commander Bob Rennolet. Music will be provided by Tom Ulmer and Dale Weiss as well as the Menno High School band. Anna Arnold, of Freeman, state adjutant of the South Dakota VFW, will give the address and Shirleen Simonsen will read the Honor Roll of Honored Dead. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and veterans are asked to sit in a formation so they may be honored. The Menno High School band will sponsor a luncheon in the Menno City-School Auditorium after the service.

MILLTOWN: The Milltown Cemetery Association will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. at the Milltown Cemetery. There will be music as well as an address by Maurice Bueber.

PARKSTON: There will be a Memorial Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the amphitheater in the city's East Park. A flag ceremony will follow. The public is welcome to bring their own lawn chairs to the event. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Parkston High School multipurpose room.

PLANKINTON: There will be a Memorial Day program sponsored by Goeres-Woods American Legion Post 5 Monday, May 27 at the Plankinton High School Gymnasium. The speaker will be Clyde Olson, who is a nephew to Lyle Woods, who served during World War II. Following the program there will be services at the city cemetery followed by a freewill luncheon back at the school.

PLATTE: A Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 27 beginning at 10 a.m. There will be the traditional visits to the Old Platte, St. Peter's Catholic and New Platte City cemeteries by Campbell-Timmerman Post 115. The program will be held at the Platte-Geddes Elementary Gym at approximately 11:15 a.m., followed by a noon meal prepared by the Platte Locker and served by the Legion Auxiliary in the multipurpose room. Tim Pranger will serve as master of ceremonies.

GANN VALLEY: Gann Valley will host a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. at the Gann Valley Fire Hall. The speaker for the event will be Mark Reif. Following the program, the local American Legion will post colors at Spring Hill Cemetery. That will be followed by a potluck dinner back at the fire hall at 12 p.m. The local American Legion will also post colors prior to that at 9:30 a.m. at St. Placidus Cemetery.

KIMBALL: There will be a Memorial Day service in Kimball Monday, May 27. The firing squad and honor guard will perform at 9:30 a.m. at the Vega Cemetery. On their return to Kimball, a program will be held at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion hall. The firing squad and honor guard will also honor veterans at the Kimball City Cemetery as well as St. Maragets.

SALEM: There will be a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at the McCook Central Performing Arts Center, with activities expected to begin at 7 p.m. The address will be by Tim Reisch, South Dakota Chair of the House Military and Veterans Affair Committee and Past South Dakota Adjutant Attorney General. Services will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. Lunch sponsored by the Salem American Legion and Salem American Legion Auxiliary will follow the program.

SCOTLAND: There will be a Memorial Day service Monday, May 27 at the Scotland High School Gymnasium beginning at 10:30 a.m. Paul Weidenbach and Marvin Thum will serve as the masters of ceremonies. Music will be provided by the Scotland High School band. The event hosts are looking for volunteers to put up the Avenue of Flags at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Veterans, auxiliary members, active servicemen and servicewomen are asked to meet in uniform in the high school gym by 10:15 a.m. The public is welcome to attend a potluck lunch at 12 noon at the VFW hall, with the auxiliary providing the main dish.

TYNDALL: There will be a Memorial Day program in Tyndall Monday, May 27 in the Bon Homme High School Gymnasium. The guest speaker for the program will be Megan Pesek. The program is expected to get underway at 10:30 a.m.

WAGNER: Wagner will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at the Wagner Armory. The program will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner following at the local American Legion hall. The featured speaker for the program will be Shane Lamer, with the South Dakota Sons of Legion.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS: Wessington Springs will host a Memorial Day program this year. Beginning Friday evening, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. the local American Legion will place flags on veterans' graves and set up Flanders Field at the Prospect Hill Cemetery. On Monday, May 27, there will be an Avenue of Flags display at the courthouse beginning at 7 a.m. The Memorial Day program will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Pastor Nancy Rieke. The American Legion and the auxiliary will host a potluck dinner at 12 p.m. at the legion hall in Wessington Springs. The American Legion will also perform military rites at Hope Cemetery at 10 a.m. before returning for the above 11 a.m. program.

WOONSOCKET: The Woonsocket community will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at the Woonsocket Community Center. The program is expected to begin at 11 a.m.. Agapito Aviles will be the featured speaker at the event, which will also include a scholarship essay presentation by Jaycee Baruth and Isiah Schultz. In addition, at 10:30 a.m., a special service for the Unknown Dead will be held at the M.I.A. Memorial Plot in Eventide Cemetery and at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn at 10:45 a.m. The Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch following the program.