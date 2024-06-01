Area college students recognized

Troy University: Chancellor's, Provost Lists

TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2023-2024 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester-hours and who earn a grade-point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Jack Cantrell of Newton, GA

Carli Bentley of Camilla, GA

Ava Sudderth of Dawson, GA

Troy also announced its students who have been named to the Provost's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2023-2024 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.

Local students named to the list include:

Jaxson Haire of Camilla, GA