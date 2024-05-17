A new area code is coming to Northern California. Who gets access to the new phone numbers?

Starting next year, residents and business owners in northeastern California will have access to a new area code.

The 530 area code — which includes Davis, El Dorado Hills, Oroville, Placerville, Red Bluff, Redding, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Woodland, and Yuba City — will see a new overlay area code, The California Public Utilities Commission said in a Thursday news release.

The current area code is “in high demand” and is expected to be depleted by September 2025. An overlay “adds a second area code to the same geographic region.”

Starting Jan. 31, 2025, residents will have access to a new 837 code, the state agency said in the Thursday news release. It will require residents to dial 1+.

When an overlay is introduced, it does not affect existing customers. New numbers issued will be offered the new code.

How to prepare

Businesses and residents can prepare for the change by keeping friends, family and customers updated on their phone numbers. Businesses will want to “ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 837 area code as a valid area code,” the agency said.

What areas does the 530 area code cover?

Below is a list of the areas that are covered under the 530 area code that will have the new overlay:

The geographic region serves Chico, Davis, El Dorado Hills, Oroville, Paradise, Placerville, Red Bluff, Redding, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Woodland, and Yuba City, as well as unincorporated areas, according the the CPUC.

It covers portions of the following counties:

Alpine

Butte

Colusa

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Lassen

Modoc

Mono

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Shasta

Sierra

Siskiyou

Solano

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Yolo

Yuba counties

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.