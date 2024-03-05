AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 4—MON SHERIFF Boyle, Virginia A., 58, violation of personal safety order, violation of protective order, Feb. 26, Deputy Thompson.
Guaman, Javier, 35, domestic battery, interference, March 3, Deputy Schubert.
Stalnaker, Tonya Rose, 35, obstructing — making false statements, March 1, Deputy Martin Jr.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Knotts, Megan Ashley, 28, two counts possession, Feb. 28, Officer Arthurs.
Upole, Michael Wayne, 32, possession, Feb. 28, Officer France.
Yancy, Justin, 32, possession, Feb. 25, Officer Palmer.
Beekley, Justin Charles, 19, domestic battery, public intoxication, underage drinking, Mar. 1, Officer Mayle.
Hanks, Ashton C., 21, domestic battery, March 1, Officer Stajnrajh.
Mcdonald, Brittany, 30, disorderly conduct, March 3, Deputy Greenawalt.
Tucker, Madison Hope, 20, domestic battery, March 3, Officer Hull.
WESTOVER POLICE Cruise, Jedidiah D., 38, obstructing, Feb. 29, Officer Scott.
STATE POLICE Raeder, Joshua, 36, possession, trespassing on property other than structure, Feb. 28, Trooper Casteel.
Snedegar, Jeffrey Alan, 34, domestic assault, obstruction, March 1, Trooper Anglin.
Wilfong, Robert Charles, 50, public intoxication, trespassing, obstructing, March 2, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Hanlin, Raquell Ann, 34, driving while license revoked for DUI, Feb. 27, Officer Ammons.
Jones, Jennifer Renee, 49, DUI, March 3, Deputy Thompson.
Keir, Charity Lynn, 44, DUI, March 3, Deputy Thompson.
Mahoney, Nicholas John, 26, DUI, March 3, Officer Lafollette.