AREA ARRESTS
Apr. 9—MON SHERIFF Molisee, Michael Scott, 29, domestic battery or domestic assault — 3rd offense, April 3, Deputy Bradford.
McMunn, Ryann B, 36, domestic battery, April 2, Deputy Gmiter.
Heaster, Danielle J, domestic battery, March 31, Deputy Rose.
Cosner, Aaron S, 28, domestic assault, April 3, Deputy Rose.
Stevens, Jesse G, 32, domestic battery, April 3, Deputy Alexander.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Cordwell, Chad Michael, 36, grand larceny, March 12, Officer Hull.
Miller, Michelle D, 38, grand larceny, March 12, Officer Hull.
Flanagan, Christopher, 26, three counts fraudulently obtaining controlled substance, Dec. 16, 2023, Jan. 24, March 13, Officer Judy.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Garrison, Jeremy Richard, 33, two counts burglary, March 11, Officer Goodman.
Gerst Jr, Michael Thomas, 21, disorderly conduct, battery on government employee, public intoxication, March 31, Officer Vero.
STATE POLICE Reed, Michael A, 35, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, refusing fingerprints, April 3, Trooper Merkich III.
DUI RELATED LeMasters, Andrew Patrick, 29, driving while license revoked for DUI, March 31, Deputy Thompson.
Mitchell, Jeffrey Alan, 36, DUI, April 1, Trooper Varner.