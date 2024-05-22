Area Arrests

May 21—MON SHERIFF Darr, Kaileigh Marie, 21, domestic battery, May 8, Deputy Greenwalt.

Shaw, Angelica Nichole, 36, burglary, May 10, Deputy Broker.

Horeh, Ehsan B., 30, sexual assault — 2nd degree, Oct. 20, 2003, Sgt. Currie.

Horeh, Ehsan B., 30, sexual abuse — 1st degree, Nov. 15, 2003, Sgt. Currie.

Coffman, Christopher Stephen, 54, domestic assault or domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense, May 15, Deputy Thompson.

Gooden, Matthew Brian, 33, domestic assault or domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense, May 14, Deputy Summers.

Laird, James William, 36, brandishing a deadly weapon, reckless driving, May 12, Deputy Rose.

Shaner, Samuel Earl, 24, domestic battery, May 9, Deputy Hunn.

Lorusso, Kelly, brandishing deadly weapons, May 4, Deputy Summers.

Reseter, Timothy, 45, domestic assault, domestic battery, May 1, Deputy Kohler.

Hernandez, Abet, 29, domestic battery, May 15, Deputy Greenwalt.

Hanabeck, Thomas, 22, domestic battery, May 14, Deputy Thompson.

Smith, Dylan Tristan, 26, domestic assault, harassment, May 15, Deputy French.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Smith, Karnell L., 46, person prohibited from possessing firearms, May 11, Officer Shade.

Piggot, Bruce Douglas, 39, breaking and entering non-residence, May 5, Officer Stajnrajh.

Sullivan, John Christopher, 41, grand larceny, May 13, Officer Moore.

Camacho, Alexander, 20, possession, May 14, Officer Mayle.

Tennant, Goldie Raeann, 21, possession, May 14, Officer Mayle.

Lamp, Brian Scott, 41, domestic assault or domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense, May 19, Officer Bourne.

Kmecak, Shawn Robert, 42, domestic assault, May 12, Officer Boyles.

Pownall, Jack T., 21, domestic battery, May 12, Officer Bittner.

GRANVILLE POLICE Ryan, Kamyrn Jo, 24, domestic battery, obstruction, May 11, Officer Freeburn.

WESTOVER POLICE Phillips, Theodore J., 40, domestic battery, May 14, Officer Brewer.

STATE POLICE Brown, David Scott, 34, obstruction, interference, May 19, Trooper Roach.

DUI RELATED Dillow, Brent Samuel, 55, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 11, Trooper Anglin.

Reger, Joshua M., 26, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 13, Trooper Anglin.

Marsh, Tyler Scott, 19, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 11, Officer Mayle.

Bettinger, Matthew R., 33, DUI, possession, expired vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance, May 9, Trooper Roach.

Cordwell, Victor E., 49, DUI, no vehicle insurance, May 8, Deputy Rose.

Cassi, Michael Romeo, 28, DUI, possession, May 8, Officer Brewer.

Marody, David Eugene, 56, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 10, Trooper Anglin.

Scicchitano, Matthew Jacob, 25, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 15, Officer Moore.

Miller, Ian David, 38, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 15, Trooper Merkich III.

Evanoff, Matthew Paul, 34, DUI, driving while license revoked, May 17, Trooper Anglin.

Mayle, Larry Eugene, 47, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 19, Deputy Broker.

Olexa, Jared A., 42, DUI, driving while license revoked, no vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration, no vehicle inspection, May 19, Trooper Anglin.

Defelice, Christiano Nicholas, 18, DUI, May 18, Trooper Anglin.

Capps, Kristopher W., 26, DUI, May 18, Trooper Anglin.

Armentrout, Frances Gaile, 54, driving while license revoked, driving while license revoked for DUI, possession, obstruction, no vehicle insurance, May 18, Trooper Roach.

Van Voorhis, Douglas A., 61, DUI, failure to give information at the scene of an accident, interference, leaving the scene of an accident, expired registration, no vehicle inspection, no vehicle insurance, May 13, Trooper Roach.