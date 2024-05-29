AREA ARRESTS
May 28—MON SHERIFF Riggs, Brittany Morgan, 33, domestic battery, May 27, Deputy Martin Jr.
Fleming, Mckenzie L., 23, domestic battery, May 27, Deputy Bradford.
Taylor, Dorothy Elizabeth, 43, domestic battery, May 24, Deputy Watkins.
Howdershelt, Gavon Thomas, 22, domestic battery, May 25, Deputy Crawford.
Valentin, Joshua James, 34, domestic battery, May 24, Deputy Gmiter.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Vance, Adam P., 38, possession of a firearm or deadly weapon in court of law, May 21, Officer Moore.
Sapp, Nathan Joseph Dale, 31, shoplifting, May 25, Officer Boyles.
Honeycutt, Joshua, 32, domestic assault or domestic battery — 3rd offense, May 25, Officer Bourne.
Crislip, April Marie, 43, domestic assault, May 25, Officer Murphy.
WESTOVER POLICE Wolfe, April Rae, 36, receiving or transferring stolen goods, May 22, Officer Brewer.
Reed, Michael A., 35, battery, May 25, Officer Scott.
DUI RELATED Smith, Dustin Robert, 38, DUI, stopping, standing or parking a vehicle — sidewalk, open alcohol container, May 21, Deputy Thompson.
Rugg, Edward Lee, 40, driving while license revoked for DUI, no vehicle insurance, inspection, or registration, seat belt violation, May 27, Trooper Anglin.
Heflin, Coleton James, 33, DUI, May 27, Deputy Crawford.
Cortes, Luciano Mejia, 37, DUI, driving without a valid license, May 25, Trooper Little III.
Young, Sharron Raymond, 48, DUI, driving while license revoked for DUI, May 26, Officer Boyles.
Salosky, Meghan M., 22, DUI, May 24, Deputy N. Thompson.