AREA ARRESTS
Jun. 12—MON SHERIFFS Heaster, Eric Lynn, 37, possession, June 3, Deputy Schubert.
Shaver, Shane Richard, 32, domestic battery, domestic assault, June 2, Deputy Kuretza.
Kelble, Abigail, 24, domestic battery, June 2, Deputy Martin Jr.
Pierce-Dinkins, Paris Ranay, 19, domestic battery, June 2, Deputy Ambrose.
Riggleman Jr, Pearl William, 53, obstructing, interference, refusing fingerprints, possession, June 7, Deputy Casteel.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Humphrey, Bryson, 24, possession with intent to distribute, June 3, Officer Moore.
Saunders, Mary, 48, malicious assault, child abuse causing serious injury, June 4, Officer Viar.
Murray, Makarious, 31, possession with intent to distribute, June 6, Officer Bittner.
Kmecak, Shawn Robert, 42, violation of protective order, June 8, Officer Boyles.
Armentrout, Frances Gaile, 54, domestic assault, June 9, Officer Viar.
GRANVILLE POLICE Vadlamudi, Susan, 67, battery, June 6, Officer Freeburn.
Lang, Julie Marie, 41, domestic battery, June 8, Officer Cather.
WESTOVER POLICE Workman, Brett Aaron, 39, burglary, June 9, Officer Tetrick.
Galacia, Juan Luis, 33, destruction of property, public intoxication, trespassing, refusing fingerprints, June 9, Officer Brewer.
STATE POLICE Korzun, Pamela, 66, domestic battery, June 2, Trooper Roach.
Kinsey, Catherine Mary, 32, embezzlement, Feb. 12, Trooper Casteel.
Sanders, Terry Lee, 49, possession with intent to distribute, June 6, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Baker, Zachary W, 20, fleeing from officers while under the influence, June 9, Deputy Greenwalt.
Strong, Kerry L, 39, DUI — 2nd offense, driving while license revoked, no vehicle insurance, driving a vehicle with the window obstructed, June 8, Officer Brewer.
Kennedy, Tommy J, 45, DUI, June 6, Deputy Gmiter.