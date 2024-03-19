AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 18—MON SHERIFFS Wang, Jordan Michelle, 32, burglary, March 12, Deputy Rose.
Wells Jr, John David, 27, strangulation, March 15, Deputy French.
Matthews, David Wayne, 51, domestic battery, March 17, Deputy Laneve.
Morris, Nicholas Levi, 34, destruction of property, March 17, Deputy Schubert.
Newsome, Errol Edward, 46, domestic battery, March 17, Deputy Laneve.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Johnson, Kalie Marie, 29, receiving or transferring stolen goods, March 14, Officer Nuzum.
STATE POLICE Morris, Nicholas Levi, 34, domestic battery, domestic assault, March 17, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Croy, David Michael, 38, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, March 12, Deputy Gmiter.
Wiles, Johnathan Gale, 53, driving while license revoked for DUI, March 14, Trooper Casteel.
Anderson, Luke Christopher, 24, DUI, March 17, Deputy Hall.
Hostutler, William, 56, DUI — 2nd offense, driving while license revoked for DUI, March 17, Trooper Anglin.
Pauley, Johnathan Raymond, 26, driving while license revoked for DUI, March 15, Trooper Anglin.
Pinkerton, Jacob Dillon, 25, DUI, March 17, Deputy Cather.
Sanchez, Alfonso Gordiano, 44, driving while license revoked for DUI, March 15, Trooper Anglin.