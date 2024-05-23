Area agencies hire new staff members, promote others

MONROE COUNTY — Area businesses and organizations have announced new staff members and staff promotions.

• Emily Abela, a Monroe native, is the new sales and marketing director for the IHM Senior Living Community.

Abela

Abela oversees sales and marketing for the organization’s independent living, assisted living and memory care areas.

Abela had been the volunteer coordinator at IHM SLC with responsibility for marketing the volunteer program throughout the Monroe community, the IHM Senior Living Community said in a news release. Before that, she spent more than 15 years in sales, customer service, training, supervision and operations.

Most of her career was spent in senior living in Ann Arbor, where she worked in sales and marketing for Glacier Hills Senior Living and also was an administrator at St. Joseph’s Village.

Abela received a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Eastern Michigan University. She's a member of North Care Yacht Club in LaSalle, where she helps run its youth sailing camp. She also helps coach volleyball for Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools and is a member of the Monroe Rotary Club, city of Monroe Bicycle and Pedestrian Trails Advisory Committee and the Monroe Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee.

• Christopher Zangara is a new member of the Monroe Family YMCA's board of directors.

Zangara

"The YMCA is a great community organization, promoting holistic health for all,” Zangara said. "I am looking forward to this opportunity, serving alongside the board members to support continued organizational and personal growth.”

Zangara is vice president/principal and bridge group manager with Mannik Smith Group. He leads and supports bridge staff and projects and provides project management over primary bridge and structure-related projects, the YMCA said in a news release.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are excited and appreciative that Chris has joined the board,” Mark Cochran, board president, said. “The experience and enthusiasm that he brings to the YMCA benefits the board, our staff, members and community. His support of our mission, care for the organization and his experience in our community will certainly be beneficial as we continue innovate and provide vital services based on the needs of our community.”

• TOLEDO — Premier Bank has promoted Carrie Meszaros of Temperance to mortgage loan officer serving the Toledo metro market.

Meszaros

Meszaros will help clients with home purchases and home refinancing.

“I enjoy helping families achieve their goal of home ownership,” Meszaros said.

Meszaros has 22 years of lending experience with Premier Bank. She most recently worked as a mortgage loan officer for a consumer bank headquartered in Cincinnati, where she earned the President's Circle Club award for production in 2022 and the Platinum Performer award for production in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Meszaros earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Toledo.

• Home Inc. of Monroe has promoted Kristina Yates to executive director, replacing Sandy Imber, who retired. Imber had been the executive director since 2018.

Darla Hall, business manager, will assume the additional duties of assistant director.

Yates is a 2016 graduate of Siena Heights University in Adrian, where she majored in psychology. She has served Home Inc. as program manager since 2018.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Home Inc. is a nonprofit corporation which has served people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury in Monroe County since 1974. The agency operates Elm House, a licensed adult foster care home, and a community-supported living arrangements program that provides supports to individuals living in their own homes. To learn more, visit homeincmonroe.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Area agencies hire new staff members, promote others