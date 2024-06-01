ARDOT schedules closures for ramp from I-30 to I-440

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for a ramp on Interstate 30 next week.

ARDOT officials said the ramp from I-30 west to Interstate 440 east will be closed nightly from 7:30 p.m. on June 3 through 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 to allow crews to perform bridge repairs.

Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 530 at Exit 3 where drivers will cross over and use I-530 north to I-440.

Officials said traffic will be controlled with barrels, cones and signage.

More information on these closures can be found at ARDOT.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.