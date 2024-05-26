ARDOT: Landslide in Bella Vista

UPDATE: Josh Rugger said the landslide near Lancashire Road is no longer causing travel impacts along the highway.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Bella Vista Police Department has said that Highway 340 at West Chelsea is closed due to washout under the road.

Police say to use an alternate route at this time.

“Always remember to never drive around road blockades, as they have been placed by officials for a reason,” police say.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a landslide on State Highway 340.

ARDOT has said all lanes are closed. There is no detour.

