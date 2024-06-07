ARDOT holds public input meeting in Centerton for Highway 102 widening project

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation hears from the city of Centerton about the plans to widen Highway 102.

ARDOT held a second public involvement meeting on June 6 to show design plans to widen the highway from Highway 279 South to Highway 102 Business and add a roundabout and a traffic signal in the city.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says since the project will take about three years to complete and will cause changes to daily commutes, there’s been a lot of public interest.

“It’s not going to get any less congested. More and more people are moving here. Everyone’s seen the population estimates of a million people by the year 2045 which is not that far away. We’ve got to do something now,” Parker said.

If everything goes as planned, Parker says crews should begin work on the project in August 2026.

Those who couldn’t make it to the input hearing will have until June 21 to provide comments on ARDOT’s website.

