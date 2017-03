Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

NBC Nightly News went to northern Norway where American marines are training with Norwegian and British troops this month in Operation Joint Viking — a show of force just a few hundred miles from Russia’s border.

