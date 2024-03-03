With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

As the temperature outside warms, spring cleaning and significant home repairs may lead to thoughts of selling your home. For those who can’t or don’t want to tackle those bigger projects required to sell, Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating. Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling as is,” said Jon. “That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. We personally purchase every house.”

A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. The ability to sell a house quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling method, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area, including Juanita P. who recently sold her home in Shawnee to Archway.

“We had lived in our home for over 40 years but decided to move for health reasons. I knew we could not have gotten all the work done that would have been necessary to get the house market-ready,” she said. “I had heard of a few other direct buyer companies from friends, but they did not have good experiences. I wanted a local company, and after a Google search, came upon Archway. They had many positive reviews, and I was familiar with the Bichelmeyer name from the community, so I called. I met with Mike and Jon, both were professional, nice, and seemed honest. I think what they offered was a fair price. Everything went very smoothly, even when the home we were moving into changed the availability date, Jon was flexible and easy to work with. I would definitely recommend Archway to others.”

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense.

“We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times; we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to keep working with sellers no matter what the market is doing,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful, so we are using smart technology and every health precaution to make sure our sellers feel comfortable.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com