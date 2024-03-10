Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

As the temperature outside warms, spring cleaning and significant home repairs may lead to thoughts of selling your home. For those who can’t or don’t want to tackle those bigger projects required to sell, Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating.

Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Jon wants sellers to know that there are three main advantages to working with Archway Homes. “One, we purchase homes as-is, without formal inspections, appraisals, or surveys. Two, we buy houses for ourselves. We don’t buy for other people, so we personally purchase every house. And lastly, we have over 20 years of experience and relationships that guarantee the selling process is smooth and stress-free,” he said.

The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. Harry and Becky B. recently sold their home in Overland Park to Archway. “We were done with home ownership,” Harry said. “We are empty nesters, our two dogs had passed on, and our home was at that age when it was going to start needing some expensive repairs. Rather than investing the time and money into updating, we were attracted to the freedom of renting. We wanted to purge many of our belongings, just keeping our favorites, and downsize.”

“My wife had read about Archway, and the Bichelmeyer name was familiar, so we arranged a meeting. Right away, we felt like we were dealing with good people, they were not just out to take us. Jon was very upfront and honest. It was a pleasant experience, we were able to leave the things we did not sell or give away, and when our new place was not quite ready on time, Jon kindly allowed us to stay a few extra days,” he added. “We wanted to get on with our lives, and we could do that without having to get our home ready for a competitive market. The price he offered met our needs and selling to Archway was the best choice for us.”

For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Jon said, “Not every company is as personally invested here as I am. My sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community my entire adult life and I continue to do so. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation. We work hard to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com