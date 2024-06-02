From the Archives: Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As KFOR News 4 celebrates its 75th anniversary, we are opening our film vault.

1985: An idea was being pushed to build a racetrack in Northeast Oklahoma City.

It would be called Remington Park.

“I believe Debartelo Corporation has the proven experience to operate and manage a first-class safe, sanitary, and profitable racetrack.”

The multimillion dollar track opened three years later and is currently owned by The Chickasaw Nation.

