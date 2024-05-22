From the Archives: May 22 in the Pioneer

May 22—May 22, 2014 — After five years of fundraising, the Nymore Dog Park is set to open later this summer, much to the delight of both dogs and their owners. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, creating two fenced-in sections for larger and smaller dogs, respectively, along with benches, water fountains and other amenities.

May 22, 1999 — While there was good weather for the fishing opener earlier this month, the forecast for the next week is expected to be stormy across much of northern Minnesota and around Bemidji. The area can expect strong winds and rainfall, as thunderstorms sweep through the region.

May 22, 1974 — Negotiations between School District 31 and local teachers have reached a stalemate. Discussions had been going well until earlier this week when a disagreement was found over the definition of the word "grievance" in the contract. So far both sides have only agreed to one and a half pages of a 40-page proposed contract.

May 22, 1924 — A Tenstrike man was pinned under an automobile after he and a friend went off the road and into a ditch not far from the Bemidji Country Club's golf course. The driver of the vehicle was able to escape and seek assistance, with help arriving to unpin the man and bring him to the hospital. It is reported that the man who had been pinned was not seriously injured.