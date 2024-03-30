From the Archives: March 30 in the Pioneer

Mar. 30—March 30, 2014 — Dennis Grace, a Beltrami Humane Society volunteer, has dedicated nearly a year to helping an abused dog named Sarge, thought to be a German shepherd mix, become comfortable and find a safe home. Grace and his wife are currently serving as Sarge's foster home, and plans are in the works for him to be adopted.

March 30, 1999 — The Bemidji Jaycees are preparing for this year's Home, Sport and Travel Show, which will bring together more than 100 booths, featuring vendors of all sorts. The event is a family-friendly affair, with admissions at $2 for individuals, $5 for families and children under the age of 7 entering for free.

March 30, 1974 — The Bemidji Police Department is welcoming its first female officer, with Beryle Blashill officially joining the force. Blashill received her badge from the city manager last week, and will begin her duties as a patrol officer in the next few days. She shared that she's looking forward to the challenge and the work.

March 30, 1924 — Bemidji's annual civic pride campaign has begun, with residents urged to show their love for the city by encouraging its beautification as spring approaches. Community members are asked to avoid areas where grass is being sown, and to keep their properties in their best state as tourists begin to arrive.