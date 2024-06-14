FROM THE ARCHIVES: Juneteenth celebrations in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In this From the Archives report from 2004, we go back to a Juneteenth celebration in Tyler.

Former KETK reporter Aaron Smith spoke to several East Texans as they celebrated the state holiday.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration dedicated to the ending of slavery across the U.S.

“It’s unique to Texas primarily because after the slaves were freed it took a little while for the news to get to Texas,” an attendee said.

The event began with a parade down Martin Luther King Boulevard and concluded with a cookout at Woldert Park.

“It’s a time to remember some of the historical struggles we’ve been through,” an attendee said. “With every celebration you have to tie in the historical significance of it.”

