From the Archives: June 1 in the Pioneer

Jun. 1—June 1, 2014 — Bemidjians braved rainy weather to attend the very first Bacon and Beer Festival held in the parking lot of the Sanford Center. The event included music, pig races and yard games and raised money for the United Way of the Bemidji Area, which in turn will support other local organizations.

June 1, 1999 — The safety patrol captains from J.W. Smith Elementary School were honored with plaques for outstanding achievement by a member of the Minnesota State Patrol before school let out for the summer. The school's safety patrol is made up of over 30 fifth-grade students.

June 1, 1974 — Thunderstorms rumbled and rolled across the state earlier this week, dumping over three inches of rain in some localities and hail in others. While the Bemidji area experienced high winds alongside the rain and lightning, in the southwest portion of the state a tornado touched down.

June 1, 1924 — Miss Margaret Troppman, who recently returned to Bemidji from New York to visit her parents for the summer, has announced her intention to host a dancing class for young ladies in the upcoming months. The class will feature education on ballet, acrobatic and ballroom dancing, with registration now open.