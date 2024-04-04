From the Archives: April 3 in the Pioneer

Apr. 3—April 3, 2014 — A hurricane is coming to Bemidji, at least in the sense of a new restaurant. Construction has begun for a Hurricane Grill and Wings, which is expected to open in time for the Fourth of July. It will be located on a previous Burger King site, along Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast.

April 3, 1999 — With excitement growing for the Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport and Travel Show, there's one vendor that will always be busy. The stall for Stittsworth Meats has been a longstanding participant of the event, and its brats remain a hit for attendees young and old, who often come back for seconds.

April 3, 1974 — Thieves have stolen 17,000 pounds of copper from Northwestern Bell Telephone Company by removing the unused telephone line that ran alongside the railroad from Cass Lake to Bemidji. Nine people have been arrested and charged with the felony, and it's estimated they stole around $11,000 of wire.

April 3, 1924 — A free chest and lung clinic will be held for Bemidji area's children, with parents and families from all situations encouraged to bring their children in for a check-up. The medical examinations will be performed by doctors from Lake Julia Sanitorium, and the event is sponsored by the local Red Cross.