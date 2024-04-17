From the Archives: April 17 in the Pioneer

Apr. 17—April 17, 2014 — U.S. Representative Collin Peterson toured the Bemidji Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic this week, meeting with leadership and veterans to learn more about issues facing the community. One of the primary challenges facing the clinic has been keeping staff, primarily physicians.

April 17, 1999 — With snow melting across northern Minnesota, fire season is expected to start soon. Firefighters and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are reminding residents to use caution when burning, particularly on windy days, to reduce the chances of wildfires.

April 17, 1974 — The Bemidji Girl Scouts, which number over 400 strong, are selling community pride buttons to showcase Bemidji residents' love for their city and neighbors. The funds will go to support the organization, and the first sale of the campaign was to the head of Pioneer advertising, Marv Vaerst.

April 17, 1924 — Each of the four grades at the Bemidji High School are preparing to compete against each other in a large track and field event to be held at the end of the month. The competition will include 100, 220 and 440 yard races, along with pole vaulting, broad jumps and high jumps.