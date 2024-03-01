From the Archives: 2011 Trinity County wildfires burn in East Texas

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With wildfires raging in the Texas Panhandle, KETK is going back in time to another unprecedented wildfire that happened 13 years ago in Trinity County.

Multiple fires in areas of the High Plains

In this From the Archives report, FOX51’s former reporter Casey Claiborne, covered the efforts to stop the fire that was reportedly caused by a loose bearing from a truck.

Michael Hales, a local farmer plowed a line around his home to protect it from the fire.

“All of us in this vicinity and area here are kinfolk, were just trying to protect our homes and watch out for one another,” Hales said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.