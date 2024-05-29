Archive development will bring 33 units of affordable housing to East Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton

APPLETON - A new workforce housing development will bring 33 income-restricted units to East Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton by 2026.

Archive will be a three-story, 40-unit apartment complex with underground parking, a community room with free wifi and storage units for each apartment.

The income-restricted units will be reserved for households with incomes at or below 30%, 50% and 60% of the county's median income of $78,705.

Outagamie County awarded some of its remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds toward the construction of the complex situated along East Wisconsin Avenue between North Union Street and North Lawe Street

Developers, MF Housing Partners, a partnership between Mosaic Development and FORE Development, will get $1.5 million in federal assistance, according to a press release from the county.

Who will be able to afford apartments at Archive?

Thirty-three of the 40 units will be income-restricted. Nine units will be reserved for those making at or less than 30% of the median income, 16 units for those making 50% and eight units for 60%.

Units will be broken into 13 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units.

With rental units reserved for 30%, 50% and 60% of the county's median income, households making at or below $23,611, $39,352 and $47,223 a year, respectively, will be able to rent at Archive.

Outagamie County Development and Land Services Director Kevin Englebert said all three-bedroom units will be reserved for income-restricted residents as demand for affordable three-bedroom units is very high in the county.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development recommends rent should not exceed 30% of a household's monthly income. Households that pay more than that for rent or a mortgage are considered "cost burdened" and generally struggle to make ends meet and can end up having to choose between paying rent and covering other living costs.

A housing study by the county found the region needs around 1,000 to 2,000 new affordable housing units per year to keep up with growing demand.

Appleton's 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan on housing found in 2019 there were 3,525 Appleton-area households making 30% or less than the area's median income and would need affordable rental units.

What else has the county spent its COVID-19 relief funds on?

The $1.5 million grant stems from the county's decision to allocate $3.5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward affordable housing development.

This is the second round of affordable housing grants paid through ARPA funds that the county awarded to developers.

The county already awarded $1 million to assist in the development of the 48-unit Rise Apartments in downtown Appleton and an additional $1 million to Habitat for Humanity to build 10 single-family homes. Leaving $1.5 million for the second round of the grant.

In total, Outagamie County received $36.5 million in ARPA funds that it has allocated toward things such as expanded internet access, nonprofit grants, a new 911 Communication Center, information technology projects and county COVID-19 expenses to be used by the end of 2024.

In 2022, the county allocated its remaining ARPA balance of $15 million toward addressing major issues facing the county, which included:

$3.5 million for affordable housing.

$2.75 million for child care and early childhood development.

$2.75 million for behavioral and mental health services.

$2.5 million in expanding broadband.

$2.4 million for county projects and administration services.

$1 million for economic, tourism and workforce development.

The majority of allocated funding in those areas has been put into grants for businesses and nonprofits working in those industries to help lessen the need for those services.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Workforce housing will bring 33 income-restricted units to Appleton