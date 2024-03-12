Which architectural styles make San Diego homes so unique?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The weather in San Diego is a big reason why many want to live here. But what makes the homes so attractive? The architecture.

When you go for walks in local neighborhoods, it seems like every house has a different look.

Prevu, a national real estate agency, compiled a list of the most popular home styles you’ll see in the San Diego area:

Victorian

Victorian architecture originated during the reign of Queen Victoria between 1830 and 1910, according to HGTV. Homes with this style usually consist of characteristics such as round or octagonal towers with a steep, pointed roof; complicated, asymmetrical shapes; and vibrant colors. Victorian homes can be found in Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Coronado.

Spanish Revival

Spanish Revival derives from the early 20th century and incorporates various elements of Mediterranean architecture, according to HGTV. Some of the key features of the style include homes with thick, stucco-clad walls, red tile roofs and enclosed courtyards. Spanish Revival homes can be found in Point Loma, North Park and Mission Hills.

Craftsman Bungalow

Craftsman Bungalow was sparked by the late 19th-century British and American movement to revive handicrafts, according to HGTV. The architectural design features low-pitched roofs, a dominant fireplace, built of natural materials and an open floor plan. Some of these homes with this style can be found in North Park, Mission Hills and Hillcrest.

Mid-Century Modern

Built from 1945 to the 1980s, Mid-Century Modern was designed by architects who fled the rise of Nazi Germany, according to HGTV. Home features include flat planes, integration with nature and changes in elevation. You can find Mid-Century homes in La Jolla, Point Loma, Bankers Hill and Middletown.

Ranch

Ranch-styled homes, which were first built in the 1930s, are inspired from true Western ranches, according to HGTV. The architecture is asymmetrical and embraces open spaces and the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Pre-war ranches can be found in La Jolla and Mission Hills.

Modern Farmhouse

Farmhouse homes were built on agricultural lands by early colonial families of the 1700s, according to HGTV. Features of the style include a rural location, formal and informal spaces and functional porches. Some of these homes can be found in La Jolla, Black Mountain Ranch and North Park.

Mission

Colonial Spanish missionaries built ornate and stately churches that inspired the Mission style, according to HGTV. The architecture gained popularity in California and the Southwest at the turn of the 20th century. Mission-style homes can be found in Mission Hills and Mission Valley.

