ARCHEOLOGICAL THEFT: Rangers looking for Canyonlands National Park thieves

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Law enforcement is asking for help identifying suspects involved in archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park.

Park officials said the suspects entered a signed-as-closed area at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park. The suspects allegedly removed artifacts from a cabinet and handled historic harnesses in a potentially damaging manor.

“If you were near Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district around 5:30 p.m. on March 23, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects shown in these images, please contact investigators,” park officials said. “Tips can be anonymous.”

Investigators can be reached by calling or texting the NPS Tip Line at 888-653-000, emailing CANYINFO@nps.gov, or online.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

