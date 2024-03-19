Archbold hosting Donate Life lunch and learn

Mar. 19—THOMASVILLE- Organ donation and transplantation are some of the significant advances in modern-day medicine. They offer people of all ages a second chance at life.

However, the need for organ donations far exceeds the available supply. According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and every eight minutes, another person is added to the national transplant registry.

In honor of Donate Life Week, Archbold's Donate Life team is hosting a free Lunch and Learn on Thursday, April 11, for the community.

Ashleigh-Anne Hughes, an organ recipient, will share her inspiring story and how a selfless gift changed her life.

The Lunch and Learn will take place in Williams Auditorium at Archbold Memorial on Thursday, April 11, at noon. To register, please visit www.archbold.org/events.