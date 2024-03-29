Archbishop Aymond washes feet of inmates at Orleans Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond continued the tradition of washing the feet of inmates at Orleans Parish Jail on Thursday, March 28.

12 men and women inmates at Orleans Parish Jail had their feet wash as part of a continuing tradition.

The archbishop started this tradition eight years ago and is associated with the Last Supper when Jesus washed the feet of 12 apostles.

“He showed his sign of love and care and humility. We, like him, want to do that for those whose lives are often forgotten,” said Archbishop Aymond.

