Archaeologists find brass ring at Michilimackinac site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 66th season of excavation at Michilimackinac has started with a bang. Team members at Mackinac State Historic Parks announced they found a brass trade ring while digging Tuesday morning.

“We had a nice find this morning, a brass trade ring,” a social media post read. “Although these rings are sometimes referred to as ‘Jesuit rings,’ by the 18th century they were strictly secular trade goods.”

The ongoing dig at Colonial Michilimackinac started in 1959, making it one of the longest ongoing projects of its kind. This year’s digging season started on May 28 and, weather permitting, will run through Aug. 17.

The dig has focused on a trader’s house since 2007. Park officials say the project has taken so long because the house had two cellars.

“We are nearing the bottom of the east section of the southeast cellar; the west section was completed in 2021,” the officials said. “Several of the cellar wall planks and a floorboard were exposed at the beginning of the season, (and) we are in the process of removing them.”

“Only a few houses at Michilimackinac have two cellars. We believe this is the sign of a successful trader with a lot of merchandise to store.”

Like past seasons, dig teams have also found several pieces of ceramics at the trader’s house, including another piece of a blue and white bowl found earlier this year.

Located on the tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Michilimackinac was a fur trading village that operated for more than six decades in the 18th century. Since starting the dig in 1959, archaeologists have unearthed more than 1 million artifacts on the property.

