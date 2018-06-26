Archaeologists begin hunt for mysterious lost Devon standing stones

Archaeologists have begun hunting for mysterious prehistoric standing stones which disappeared more than 35 years ago.
The lost site, known as Yelland Stone row, was once visible at Isley Marsh, near Barnstaple in Devon, but vanished under a deep layer of silt after water currents at the Taw estuary changed when Yelland Power station shut down in the 1980s.
Now Historic England is funding state-of-the-art survey work to recover the lost monument, and attempt to finally find out its meaning. Archaeologists think it may line up with the sun at an important time of year.
Historic England’s Charlotte Russell said: “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to rediscover the Yelland stones which haven’t been seen in over 35 years. We need to make sure they’re safe and haven’t been damaged by flooding or bad weather.
"What was the nature of that importance remains a mystery, but the stones don't appear to have a practical use in any way that we would recognise today, so perhaps they were of ritual or artistic significance."
Pictures taken before the power station closure show an avenue of standing stones, 113ft long and six feet across, which was thought to be have been constructed in the Late Neolithic period, around 3,000 years ago.
The first excavations in the 1930s showed the site included at least nine pairs of sandstone stones, as well as a scatter of flint tools and evidence of occupation from the Mesolithic, through to the Bronze Age.
However the avenue has continued to baffle archaeologists and historians. Aubury Burl, author of The Prehistoric Stone Rows and Avenues of Britain, pointed out that stones appear to lead ‘from nothing to nothing.’ and speculated that it may have been ‘the river itself that was the reason for laying out the rows.’
Dr Martin Bates, of the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David, who will be working between tides, using the latest geophysical surveying techniques to explore beneath the silt, said: "Perhaps our study may help to shed light on the relationship the monument builders had with the sea."
Historic England lists the purpose site as ‘religious ritual and funerary’ and many important Neolithic sites, including Stonehenge have nearby avenues, which may have been used for processions.
The team is also planning to collect ancient pollen and seeds, or ancient remains of insects which will reveal more about the land surface, climate and conditions surrounding the stones during the time the monument was first constructed.
Bill Horner, Devon County Archaeologist, said he hoped the new analysis would help date the stones and give a reason for their construction.
“Archaeological and scientific techniques have advanced considerably and we hope that the application of modern geophysical survey will reveal the known stone row and perhaps previously unknown stones beneath the silts," he told The Telegraph.
"It will allow us to say more about the environment in which the stone row was constructed. Was it completely high and dry? Was it in farmland or woodland, or was it already saltmarsh, as at the famous Sea Henge in Norfolk?
"Rows certainly seem to have a ceremonial purpose as they are often found associated with burial mounds or cairns and with other stone rows and standing stones.
"They may have astrological links, but as there is no consistent alignment for stone rows it is hard to tell. The Yelland row does seem to be roughly east-west, so in this case there may very well be a link with the rising and, or setting sun at a particular time of year, if it was not surrounded by trees, blocking the view, so it may have been built in connection with celebrations or rites to mark the communal or farming calendar."
The stones were partially visible while Yelland power station was active and it's discharge of waters into the estuary prevented silts building up by providing a more lively current but since its closure, silts have settled more locally providing an excellent natural habitat but slowly obscuring the stones.
The site is a RSPB nature reserve and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its overwintering and migratory populations of wading birds.
Rare plants can also be found there, including rare rock sea-lavender which grows along the shores. The project has been carefully planned and timed specifically to avoid disturbance to bird populations. The RSPB owns the site and supports the project to rediscover the stones.
Peter Otley, site manager said: “Not only are our nature reserves a great place for wildlife but they also hold some amazing archaeological gems. We’re really excited to be working in partnership to help understand more about the history of our RSPB Isley Marsh nature reserve and to help protect it.”