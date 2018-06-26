Archaeologists begin hunt for mysterious lost Devon standing stones

Archaeologists have begun hunting for mysterious prehistoric standing stones which disappeared more than 35 years ago.

The lost site, known as Yelland Stone row, was once visible at Isley Marsh, near Barnstaple in Devon, but vanished under a deep layer of silt after water currents at the Taw estuary changed when Yelland Power station shut down in the 1980s.

Now Historic England is funding state-of-the-art survey work to recover the lost monument, and attempt to finally find out its meaning. Archaeologists think it may line up with the sun at an important time of year.

Historic England’s Charlotte Russell said: “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to rediscover the Yelland stones which haven’t been seen in over 35 years. We need to make sure they’re safe and haven’t been damaged by flooding or bad weather.

"What was the nature of that importance remains a mystery, but the stones don't appear to have a practical use in any way that we would recognise today, so perhaps they were of ritual or artistic significance."

Archaeologists do not know why the stones were placed in the middle of the estuary, appearing to go from 'nothing to nothing.'

Pictures taken before the power station closure show an avenue of standing stones, 113ft long and six feet across, which was thought to be have been constructed in the Late Neolithic period, around 3,000 years ago.

The first excavations in the 1930s showed the site included at least nine pairs of sandstone stones, as well as a scatter of flint tools and evidence of occupation from the Mesolithic, through to the Bronze Age.

However the avenue has continued to baffle archaeologists and historians. Aubury Burl, author of The Prehistoric Stone Rows and Avenues of Britain, pointed out that stones appear to lead ‘from nothing to nothing.’ and speculated that it may have been ‘the river itself that was the reason for laying out the rows.’

Dr Martin Bates, of the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David, who will be working between tides, using the latest geophysical surveying techniques to explore beneath the silt, said: "Perhaps our study may help to shed light on the relationship the monument builders had with the sea."

Historic England lists the purpose site as ‘religious ritual and funerary’ and many important Neolithic sites, including Stonehenge have nearby avenues, which may have been used for processions.

The site is now a RSPB nature reserve and the stones are invisible