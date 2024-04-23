Archaeological work at Menominee Park Pratt Trail to conclude in fall. Here's the latest.

OSHKOSH ― Reconstruction of Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail is now expected to be completed by fall as archaeological work continues to preserve a Native American village.

According to a news release, the Cultural Resource Management program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee identified evidence of the village that dates circa AD 900 to 1600, delaying the ongoing road reconstruction work.

The village has been preserved beneath the roadbed, while UWM — in consultation with the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and tribal nations — developed a plan to ensure the protection of archaeological items.

Visitors to Menominee Park are being asked to respect the restricted areas of the park to allow archaeological teams to complete their work.

The trail was scheduled to undergo reconstruction when the village was discovered. Originally, the city had expected the work, which started in August 2023, to be finished by mid-October last year.

