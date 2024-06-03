Arc Otsego participates in statewide week of service

Jun. 3—The Arc Otsego, a local chapter of the largest non-profit organization that serves people with disabilities in New York, is participating in The Week of Service, a celebration of the organization's 75th anniversary.

During the week of June 1, local chapters statewide plan to complete 75 service projects.

The Otsego Arc is slated to have a booth June 8 at the Family Resource Networks annual Duck Derby in Neahwa Park to distribute diapers, discounts for the Otsego ReUse Center and information about the organization.

The Arc Otsego Chief Marketing Officer Faith Tiemann said that the group is excited to partake in the Week of Service because it aligns with their mission.

"Each chapter was tasked with service projects at their own discretion to serve their community and the needs therein. We chose ours based on our mission and the needs of Otsego County — partnering with Family Resource Network to do a give back at the Duck Derby of items that are useful to families and publicize the work we do with our food drive program that feeds 160 families monthly," she said via email. "Our mission is focused on supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their goals, and both of these projects hone in on that mission."

Tiemann said The Arc Otsego began on May 10, 1965, and was started by a group of parents, friends, relatives and professionals who wanted to create a support system for the intellectually disabled and developmentally disabled individuals in their lives.

In 1974, the organization opened a sheltered employment facility. Tiemann said that from that point on it continued to grow.

"Today, the agency offers comprehensive, community-based services, supports and programs to over 500 individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities and their families throughout Otsego County," she said. "We are located all throughout Otsego County, with 10 homes spread throughout the county, two-day habilitation centers, Creekside Industries, the Otsego ReUse Center, our recycling facility, the Main View Gallery and Studios, and our administrative offices in Oneonta."

Tiemann said the hope for this week of service is that more people become aware of the sort of services that The Arc Otsego provides.

"We hope to bring awareness to what we do at The Arc Otsego and our services/programs, how we support the IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) community and continue to share the message that everyone has the power to make a difference in their community," she said.

You can speak with The Arc Otsego's representatives at the Family Resource Networks annual Duck Derby in Neahwa Park on June 8 for more information, or visit their website at https://www.arcotsego.org/