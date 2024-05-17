AR man arrested after dogs found dead, decomposing in truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville, Arkansas man is facing animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead and decomposing in a truck, police say.

On May 13, Blytheville Animal Services and officers with the Blytheville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Broadway about two dogs that were found dead inside a truck.

Reports say officers discovered two German Shepheard dogs dead inside the vehicle. The dogs were partially decomposed. Flies and maggots could also be seen outside of the truck.

The owner of the property and animals, Gary Huskey, reportedly told police that he put the dogs inside the truck to keep them away from a house fire at the home. He also stated that he contacted a tow company to pick up the truck due to the dead dogs inside the vehicle.

Police say investigators later discovered that there had not been a call for service at the home regarding a house fire.

Huskey was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

