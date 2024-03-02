For AR Kids org pleased with attorney general’s approval of Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin approved the ballot title for the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2024.

This amendment aims to create an education system where all kids can succeed, not just in the classroom but in life.

“We finally have a chance to bring voters a proposal to improve education for every child in Arkansas,” Bill Kopsky, the executive director of Arkansas Public Policy Panel said.

Kopsky is also with FOR AR Kids, the group who submitted the ballot measure. Not everyone supports the measure though, as the Arkansas Department of Education is pushing back.

The pushback comes as the Arkansas Department of Education strongly feels the new education reform, the LEARNs Act, provides quality education and a lifetime of opportunity.

Kopsky says the Arkansas Learns Act was geared towards just some students in the state and not all students.

“What our measure is about, is making sure all students have access to high quality education,” he said.

One of the fundamentals of the measure required the state to invest in high quality pre-k, after school programs, services to help students in poverty, and quality special education.

“Those are the 4 most powerful things we can do to boost learning and the state has failed to invest in them,” Kopsky said.

A statement from the Arkansas Department of Education reads,

“The governor is proud to have enacted transformational reforms to give every kid in Arkansas access to a quality education and a lifetime of opportunity. It’s sad that there are some who do not want to give our kids every opportunity to succeed.”

Even though they feel that way, the Attorney General approved the education amendment for the November ballot, but there is more do be done before it’s actually on the ballot.

For AR Kids will have 4 months to gather nearly 91-thousand signatures. 90,704 to be exact. Kopsky says they are very confident they will meet the required number of signatures.

For AR Kids will host a kickoff rally for at the Arkansas Capitol at 5:30pm on Thursday, March 7.

Participants will have the chance to sign petitions, volunteer to collect signatures for the petition, and learn more about the measure.

