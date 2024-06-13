Can our aquifer support big water needs of Amazon and EV plant?

Construction work on an $11 billion Amazon Web Services data center takes place on land between Walnut Road and Larrison Boulevard and north of Early Road east of New Carlisle on April 30, 2024.

Water wars are going on around the country where there are data centers, like the $11 billion project that Amazon Web Services plans to build east of New Carlisle. Not to forget Microsoft's plans for data centers in Granger and LaPorte.

Out west, especially in desert areas, residents are fighting over the huge draws that data centers tend to make on the communities’ already-scarce water supplies.

Here, where the Kankakee Aquifer is known to be generous, the supply may not seem as fierce of a question. The Tribune has pressed for answers, but an Amazon spokesperson wouldn’t say how much water the data center would use. Likewise, a Microsoft spokesperson refused any comment on that company's two projects.

But county and New Carlisle officials have proposed a collective limit on water usage that, at least, gives us some insight.

However, keeping contamination out of the large aquifer — the source of drinking water for the people of New Carlisle — will forever be a pressing issue. A study by local water experts shows the aquifer lacks a protective layer of clay over it, which makes it vulnerable if toxins accidentally seep into the soil.

The AWS data center and the General Motors/Samsung SDI electric vehicle battery plant would both sit on top of those soils, along with other industries that may grow there in the county’s Indiana Enterprise Center.

By nature, this was once a rich, biodiverse land that sat just beyond the sprawling wetland known as the Grand Kankakee Marsh, a detoxifying cleanser of local water, which people had drained decades ago and turned into productive farmland.

Now, Amazon touts the efficient use of water at its data centers. And local officials say they are planning steps to protect the groundwater supply so that it can continue feeding the new industries, plus the local residents, irrigation for farms and other businesses.

Given the vulnerability, University of Notre Dame professor Alan Hamlet urges officials to make an environmental impact statement to protect the Kankakee Aquifer.

Dan Caruso said that he and fellow New Carlisle residents had initially questioned, "How much water is going to come out of here before we're pushed beyond capacity?"

Dan Caruso of New Carlisle speaks at a St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, in the County-City Building in South Bend.

Now, he feels there might be enough water for the town, even as housing and the number of residents would likely boom from the added jobs. But he wonders if those downstream of the aquifer in Illinois would be affected.

Caruso routinely attends county meetings and vigilantly raises questions about the potential risks of development for the town.

"I'm for growth," he said, "as long as they're going to be good neighbors."

All of this comes as, outside of the Kankakee Aquifer, the Microsoft Corp. has plans for two local data centers: one on more than 900 acres of the former St. Joe Farm in Granger that it just purchased, and the other, a smaller project with plans to build a $1 billion data center on 489 acres in LaPorte.

How it was done: Winning the $11 billion Amazon Web Services project was years in the making

Are the promises of industries, plus federal and local regulations on contamination, enough to protect the groundwater?

In this piece, we explore the aquifer’s capacity. In a follow-up story, we’ll look more closely at the environmental questions.

Will corporate pledges of efficiency reach us?

This Midwestern story isn’t alone.

Data centers, in particular — and we’re talking about major global players like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Apple — are known for consuming lots of fresh, clean water, which helps to cool their computing systems. It’s cheaper than traditional air conditioning.

They are growing as they keep up with the world’s demand for digital data.

Nationally, there has been real concern in other communities where data centers are being built, especially in water-scarce regions in the West, as residents there also contend with droughts.

Early last year, The Oregonian newspaper found that one Google data center had tripled its water usage in five years and was consuming more than a quarter of all the water being used in The Dallas, Oregon, a city with about 16,000 people. It was drawing sharp concerns for fish, wildlife, farms and residents, because Google had plans to continue adding data centers nearby.

This is a map of aquifers in St. Joseph County as of 1994. The Kankakee Aquifer is the yellowish patch to the west. The light blue area is the St. Joseph Aquifer System, which serves much of the northeast part of the county. To see the map up close and with descriptions for each aquifer, visit www.in.gov/dnr/water/files/St_Joseph_County_UNC_AQSYS_map.pdf.

Several other articles and studies likewise have been examining both the water and the electrical demands of data centers.

That plays into one of the major reasons why Amazon and GM were attracted to St. Joseph County: our ample water supply.

Also, our northern climate means that it takes less water and energy to cool data center computers than, say, in California and Arizona.

But spokespersons for both Amazon and GM wouldn’t specify how much water their facilities would use. Microsoft has refused any comment yet on its local projects. Amazon, in particular, doesn’t typically disclose its water usage.

Instead, the AWS spokesperson pointed to the company’s statement that, when looked at across the globe, its data centers use 0.19 liters of water per kilowatt-hour. That number is what you get when you divide water usage (in liters) by the electricity used by computer equipment (in kilowatt hours).

And that global average would make AWS highly efficient because, as an article at techtarget.com points out, the average data center uses 1.8 liters of water per kilowatt-hour.

The spokesperson argued that it’s more telling and fair to compare this “water use efficiency” than the raw volume of water consumed.

"AWS designs data centers that provide efficient, resilient service for our customers while working to minimize our environmental footprint,” the AWS spokesperson said in a written statement. “We are committed to being water positive by 2030 and returning more water to the communities where we operate than we use in our direct operations. … In Indiana, we are working with utilities to expand public infrastructure to meet our needs and the needs of the growing community.”

Bill Schalliol, executive director of economic development for St. Joseph County, said it didn’t sound as if AWS is going to use major water-saving strategies that it touts — aimed at its “water positive” goal for 2030 — in the first set of four 216,000-square-foot buildings southwest of Edison Road and Larrison Boulevard that AWS aims to finish in 2024.

Bill Schalliol

But, he said, it’s possible that the company may use those strategies in the future because this is an “evolving” campus that’s expected to grow in the coming years. That may be especially true as AWS aims to build seven total shells at this parcel, then another nine shells on another parcel of land that it recently purchased southwest of Indiana 2 and Larrison.

Amazon’s water-saving strategies include making sure data centers run efficiently, using sustainable water sources like recycled water and rainwater, turning discharged water back to the community for uses such as irrigation and doing projects that restore and replenish local watersheds.

An Amazon blog in 2022 points to the small Oregon community of Umatilla where recycled water from an AWS center was used to irrigate local farm fields.

When asked, the Amazon spokesperson wasn’t specific about the company’s plans here for either water conservation or disposal of its waste.

The spokesperson referred to an Amazon blog post about how it recycles its data center hardware, or e-waste, and “our path to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040.”

A spokeswoman for GM likewise wouldn’t share details when asked about water use and handling of waste.

“I’m not able to share details about the specific water plans at this time while agreements are still in process,” GM spokeswoman Liz Winter said. Previously, in April, she’d refused an interview with a Tribune reporter about the project’s timeline, explaining, "We continue to work toward a definitive agreement to proceed with construction of a new cell plant in Indiana.”

Instead, Winter pointed to the company’s 2023 sustainability report. By 2035, the report states, it aims to reduce the “intensity” of its water usage by 35%, but that’s measured against a 2010 baseline. The report also notes that the effort is “particularly in water-stressed locations where we have manufacturing operations.”

How much water can the aquifer spare?

The county hired the Mishawaka-based water services firm Peerless Midwest to do a hydrological study of western St. Joseph County, where the major developments are heading.

The first study was done in 2018, then updated in 2023 to estimate the rates at which water is currently being pumped out of the aquifer, along with how well the system could safely and naturally recharge itself with more water. It looked to see what the “safe yield” would be — that is, how much water could be drawn out of the aquifer without depleting its long-term supply.

The safe yield for the Kankakee Aquifer is an estimated 44 million gallons per day, as long as it’s recharged as usual. About 25% to 35% of that yield is already being used.

County and New Carlisle officials now are seeking to cap usage from the aquifer at 24 million gallons per day, which would be set in an interlocal agreement between the two governments. Schalliol announced the limit at a May 28 meeting of the county council.

“If we need to go above that,” he told the council, “we’d go back to the study with Peerless.”

Two existing water plants in the New Carlisle area are being remodeled, and their capacities are being expanded to serve homes, local businesses, farms and the new industries.

This, at least, gives us an idea of maximum water that AWS, GM and other users would draw collectively since all of it would come from one water treatment plant. That one sits close to the nearby St. Joseph Energy Center, which generates electricity, and would feed water to AWS, the EV battery plant and the energy center.

Construction work on an $11 billion Amazon Web Services data center takes place on land between Walnut Road and Larrison Boulevard and north of Early Road east of New Carlisle on April 30, 2024.

When that water plant is fully built out, its maximum capacity would grow by an extra 9.4 million gallons per day (MGD), to a total of 12.4 MGD, said Jared Huss, an engineer with the local firm Lawson-Fisher Associates who also serves as town engineer for New Carlisle. After that, the next phase of its expansion would grow water usage to 18 MGD.

The other water treatment plant serves the town of New Carlisle and existing businesses. Huss said there’s a potential for this plant to also serve new developments in the future. It will have a day-to-day capacity of 3 MGD when fully built out, he said.

What’s being done locally to control water usage?

Schalliol said the interlocal agreement on limiting water usage to 24 MGD is being drafted. It will come to town and county officials for a public vote in the coming weeks.

Previously, Huss had said the goal was much less than the safe capacity, so that the water use isn’t “taxing” the aquifer. He said local officials had stated the high importance of the aquifer almost four years ago.

GM/Samsung project: Electric vehicle sales might be slumping, but a battery plant here is still moving forward

“That has been a focal point from the beginning,” said Huss, who guides the town of New Carlisle on engineering plans. “You’re not only utilizing it, but you’re protecting it.”

Along with farming, town life and other businesses, he said, clean water is the “lifeblood” of the new industries.

“They don’t work if they don’t have a healthy aquifer,” Huss said.

To that end, Schalliol said, a local project design team has done “a lot of due diligence” to prepare for the new industries. That team includes water and engineering consultants from DLZ, Peerless Midwest and Donohue & Associates, along with the county and the town of New Carlisle.

They have been working with GM’s and AWS’s project designers and their needs. The challenge, Schalliol said, will be meeting peak demands for water in the summer, on the hottest days when AWS will need the most water for cooling.

“Collaboratively, you have to look at the whole picture,” Huss said.

What is “safe”?

This seems to allow a good amount of room to factor in other demands on New Carlisle’s water. But how much?

For perspective, The Tribune sought help with interpreting the Peerless report from Alan Hamlet, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering and Earth sciences at the University of Notre Dame. He specializes in computer models of climate, hydrologic systems, water resources systems and ecosystems, including the assessment of climate change.

When The Tribune told him of the proposed 24 MGD limit, he responded, “That seems like a reasonable policy if they can enforce it.”

Previously, he’d cautioned that seasons of drought could pose challenges, meaning less water to recharge the aquifer, which could potentially affect existing wells.

Those times of drought, he said, are why it’s “not a particularly good idea” to merely shoot for a “safe yield” from the aquifer. In other words, leave some extra water capacity. Otherwise, those times of drought could compromise the water supply.

Then again, he also said that Notre Dame researchers did a recent hydrological study of the Kankakee aquifer, showing that climate change could help to replenish it through increasing precipitation in fall, winter and spring.

What the Peerless study doesn't discuss is the impact of increased pumping on existing wells. Hamlet said some shallow wells could be affected by nearby high-capacity wells.

Will South Bend and Mishawaka be affected?

South Bend and Mishawaka city officials say their residents won’t be affected by the new developments near New Carlisle. They rely on different aquifers that are also generous.

Separately, Granger residents have raised questions about water usage for the data center that Microsoft Corp. plans to build on more than 900 acres of the former St. Joe Farm.

That project hinges on the city of Mishawaka extending water and wastewater utilities roughly 1,000 feet to the site, to be paid for by the developer. Dave Majewski, the city’s water division manager, said Microsoft’s data center would have only “minimal” effect on the city’s water supply, thanks to the newly opened Juday Creek wellfield and treatment plant in the city’s northeast corner.

That wellfield, Majewski said, “has an initial capacity of 8.5 million gallons per day, and with the addition of two more wells, the daily capacity grows to 12.4 million gallons per day.”

South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits can be reached at 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Can groundwater support Amazon AWS GM electric vehicle battery plant