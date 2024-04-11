Aquarium: Don’t touch those seal pups, no matter how adorable they are

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New harbor seal pups are starting to arrive on the Oregon Coast for the spring and summer seasons, but keep your distance, the Seaside Aquarium warns.

Seal pups are typically born during the spring to late summer in Oregon and Washington, which means adorable pups will start appearing on local beaches. While seal pups are sometimes stranded and in need of care, the aquarium said that beached pups are usually resting while their mother is swimming offshore.

Third 20-million-year-old hippo-like fossil found on the Oregon Coast in 2 weeks

“These young animals use time on land to regulate body temperature and rest,” the Seaside Aquarium said in a seasonal public service announcement. “However, if a young pup is onshore alone, the mother may not return if humans are too close. Thus, wildlife experts suggest giving seal pups plenty of space by observing them from a distance, and while they are absolutely adorable, do not touch them.”



Cute seals seen on the Oregon Coast. (Seaside Aquarium)

If beachgoers have concerns about a possible seal stranding, they can call the Marine Mammal Stranding Network hotline: (866) 767-6114. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network also responds to calls for other injured or dead marine mammals, including whales and dolphins.

Seal pups often double in size four to six weeks after birth with a regular diet of their mother’s milk, which contains 40% milkfat, the Seaside Aquarium said. The added weight gives the pups a fluffy appearance, making them especially hard to resist for passing beachgoers. But experts stress that humans must keep a safe distance.

“While the extra layer of fat makes the pups adorable, the pups depend on that stored body fat to survive foraging on their own as they become more independent,” the Seaside Aquarium said. “Any interference from humans that could cause early separation between newborn pup and mother could be detrimental to the pup’s ability to survive.”

Marine mammals like harbor seals are protected under federal law. It is illegal to move, touch, harass, feed, or kill any marine mammals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.