APS superintendent finalist holding series of meet-and-greets with parents, students

The Atlanta Board of Education announced the sole finalist for its superintendent opening. Starting this week, parents and students will get the chance to meet him and ask him questions about the job.

Dr. Bryan Johnson will hold a series of meet-and-greets before the board votes to approve him. State law requires that the board of education listens to at least 14 days of community input before it can finalize any contracts.

Here is the schedule for when parents and students can meet Johnson.

June 24, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Midtown High School

June 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The New School at Carver

June 27 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Benjamin E. Mays High School

July 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sutton Middle School

July 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

July 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School

Johnson currently works as Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He spent several years as the superintendent of Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee, a similarly sized district that includes Chattanooga and the surrounding area.

Johnson won the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year and was also named “Superintendent to Watch.”

If he is approved, Johnson would take the job this summer before school starts.

