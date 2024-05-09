April's 15 worst Nashville restaurant inspections: Moldy pudding, old taquitos and a roach

From week-old chicken taquitos to broken sinks, 90-degree salad mix, one roach and grease-stained walls, health inspectors found subpar food conditions in 15 Nashville restaurants in April, the most recently available data.

Tennessee Department of Health inspections of more than 1,300 restaurants, food trucks and other food service kitchens in Davidson County returned a median score of 98 out of 100.

Then there are the restaurants that didn't break 70.

Listed below, in alphabetical order, are the 15 restaurants that received a score of 69 or below on initial inspections in April, released this week.

All restaurants are in Nashville unless otherwise specified. Restaurants are given a chance to correct issues, and sometimes a follow-up inspection is completed the same day.

Full inspection reports can be found on the website of the Tennessee Department of Health.

Best City Crepe and Tacos (food truck)

Score = 68

Date of inspection: April 18

Examples of violations: Hand sink blocked with dirty dishes; lettuce was 84 degrees and salad mix was 90 degrees; employee came into the truck from outside and began handling food without first washing hands.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 93

Date of follow-up inspection: April 25

907 Gallatin Pike South

Chipotle

Score = 66

Date of inspection: April 8

Examples of violations: Flies were seen around the back door; dishes on a shelf for clean items still had food debris on them; floors were dirty throughout the kitchen.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 88

Date of follow-up inspection: April 19

4216 Century Farms Parkway

Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row

Score = 63

Date of inspection: April 9

Examples of violations: The ceiling was excessively dirty and walls around the fry station were stained with grease; hand washing sink at fry station blocked by a 20-quart container of grease; damaged cans were in the storage rack.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 89

Date of follow-up inspection: April 18

400 Broadway

El Aguaje Mexican Restaurant

Score = 67

Date of inspection: April 1

Examples of violations: Raw beef tongue was stored above tomatoes in a cooler; a box of flour tortillas was stored on the floor; floors were in poor repair and could not be easily cleaned.

See the full inspection report.

1501 N. Gallatin Pike, Madison

Flamie's Hot Chicken Factory

Score = 64

Date of inspection: April 22

Examples of violations: Floors in the kitchen had excessive grease buildup; cardboard was used as floor mats in the kitchen; the employees did not demonstrate basic food handling knowledge.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 91

Date of follow-up inspection: May 2

3231 Gallatin Pike

Hard Rock Cafe

Score = 58

Date of inspection: April 30

Examples of violations: Winged insects were seen in the serving area; spoiled fruit was found in a cooler; water was pooling in the dish pit room.

See the full inspection report.

100 Broadway

Hong Yun Buffet

Score = 64

Date of inspection: April 18

Examples of violations: Raw chicken was sitting out at room temperature on an extremely dirty cart; the ceiling tiles and the floors were dirty; the can open blade was very dirty; shelves were dirty.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 92

Date of follow-up inspection: May 6

721 Madison Square, Madison

Mas Amigos

Score = 66

Date of inspection: April 25

Examples of violations: Chicken taquitos in the prep cooler were a week old and should have been thrown out; buttermilk sitting on the window sill was 62 degrees; 200 pounds of cooked and raw ingredients were embargoed by the inspector for not being properly stored.

See the full inspection report.

2615 Nolensville Pike

Munchiies (food truck)

Score = 69

Date of inspection: April 20

Examples of violations: Cart had no way to keep hot dogs cold before they were cooked; the hand sink had no water; hot dogs stored in a cardboard box on the ground.

NOTE: Cart closed due to violations.

975 Main St.

Nashville Underground (kitchen)

Score = 61

Date of inspection: April 29

Examples of violations: Banana pudding in the prep area was moldy; a bag of raw chicken was thawing in the "sanitized" section of the three-compartment sink; kitchen vents were excessively dirty.

See the full inspection report.

105 Broadway

Roy's Royal Room

Score = 68

Date of inspection: April 25

Examples of violations: A cook put raw beef on the grill with hands and then picked up hamburger buns without washing hands; hand sink was blocked with pizza dishes; a cook was seen not properly washing and sanitizing a bowl.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 95

Date of follow-up inspection: May 2

3807 Gallatin Pike

Sindoore Indian by Nature

Score = 69

Date of inspection: April 26

Examples of violations: A roach was crawling on the wall behind the prep area; open cans of tomatoes and diced fruit were stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler; raw chicken in the cooler was 54 degrees, while cooked chicken sitting out was at room temperature.

See the full inspection report.

457 Donelson Pike

Sushi and Pho 88

Score = 68

Date of inspection: April 8

Examples of violations: A pear inside a cooler had green mold; the cooler holding fish for sushi was 47 degrees; a package of frozen hamachi fish was thawing at room temperature at the sushi bar.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 95

Date of follow-up inspection: April 23

2119 Belcourt Ave.

Tasty and Delicious #2 (food truck)

Score = 65

Date of inspection: April 17

Examples of violations: The hand sink had no water and was obstructed by speakers and a power strip; raw ground beef stored in the cooler was stored above lettuce and onions; condensation from the air conditioner was dripping into an open container of relish.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 96

Date of follow-up inspection: April 18

Weenie Fever #3 (food truck)

Score = 65

Date of inspection: April 20

Examples of violations: The hand sink was broken, so the employees could not wash their hands; dishes could not be washed because the three-compartment sink was broken; frozen beef franks were stored in a cardboard box and not in the cooler.

See the full inspection report.

Follow-up score = 97

Date of follow-up inspection: April 20

975 Main St.

