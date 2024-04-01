April poised to become 'Hot Car Death Prevention month.' Data shows it's needed

Among the bills put before Gov. Ron DeSantis during the 2024 legislative session is one that looks to bring attention to a preventable cause of deaths − hot cars.

HB 591 landed on the governor's Wednesday in the hopes of making April Hot Car Death Prevention Month. The bill would make April the month "to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving children in motor vehicles unattended and to educate the public in preventing hot car deaths of children."

The bill also encourages local governments and agencies to hold sponsored events to promote the public awareness of the dangers of leaving children in vehicles, the criminal penalties of leaving children in vehicles and how bystanders can take action to rescue a child.

Escambia County has seen it's share of heatstroke deaths in children resulting from extended time in a hot car.

Jessica Monell left her 2-year-old child in the car in 2019 for eight hours, killing the child. Monell later pleaded no contest to negligent manslaughter and received 25 years in prison in 2021.

Milton's Dustin Campbell was also charged with negligent manslaughter after he allegedly left a 10-month-old in a locked car in June 2021. Campbell has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his case is currently still moving through the court system.

A pair of staff members at a Pensacola day care facility, Cornel McGee and Louvenia Johnson, were both charged with aggravated manslaughter after 3-year-old Jai'Nier Barnes was left in the backseat of a day care van in August 2017. Johnson pleaded no contest to her charge and was sentenced to 11 months in jail, followed by 10 years of probation, a departure from the recommended minimum sentence of 13 years in prison. McGee took his case to trail and was acquitted by a jury.

Jerome Sanders, a 66-year-old man who was non-verbal due to developmental disabilities, died in June 2022 after he was reportedly forgotten on a transport van for eight hours on a day when the heat index was 101 degrees. The Pensacola law firm Levin Papantonio Rafferty is pursuing a wrongful death suit against the facility providing Sanders' care, the Pensacola Developmental Center.

Additionally, a variety of pets have died after being left in hot cars, and multiple animals and children have been spotted in hot cars and rescued before the conditions could become fatal.

Temperatures can become deadly quickly in Florida sun

Texas and Florida led the U.S. in "pediatric vehicular deaths" between 1998 and 2023, according to data compiled by NoHeatStroke.org. The data indicated there were 142 deaths in Texas during the time frame and 110 in Florida. California, No. 3 on the list, had 56.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, "969 children have died in hot cars due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998. All of these deaths could have been prevented."

As summer approaches, Escambia County's medical service personnel are warning residents about the dangers of a car left outside and how quickly the temperature can rise.

"(Escambia County Fire Rescue) responds to many calls where children are locked or left in vehicles," Escambia Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton told the News Journal. "The temperature inside a vehicle can rise to dangerous levels in under 10 minutes."

Laura Dunn, safety specialist for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says temperatures can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and up to 40 degrees in less than an hour.

That means on a 90-degree day during the summer, the interior of a car could easily reach 130 degrees within an hour, but Dunn says danger will set in in as little as 10 minutes.

Melton told the News Journal that parents should make it a habit to check the backseat before exiting the vehicle and putting a baby toy in the passenger seat as a reminder.

Escambia County Emergency Management says they currently don't have plans for any awareness campaigns, but that may change if the bill is signed. DeSantis has until April 11 to sign HB 591.

Use technology to help you remember — but don’t rely on it

Technology has helped mitigate the number of child-related hot car deaths with the introduction of reminder and detection systems, which are often car seats equipped with sensors and apps.

Over the years, vehicle manufacturers have looked to develop radar technologies that could detect micro-movements and be able to understand breathing, heartbeats and other ways to find signs of life inside vehicles, such as Toyota’s “Cabin Awareness” concept.

Less expensive after-market items can also help parents keep tabs on what’s going on inside their cars. Some of the more expensive systems available can be installed inside a vehicle and can detect when a car door opens and closes, set automatic reminders when it detects something in the backseat, and more.

Experts warn that these solutions can be great supplemental tools, but the best approach is multi-layered.

A report put out in May by the San Jose State University estimated that reminder-only systems could save an estimated 295 lives over the next 20 years while detection systems could potentially save 559.

The report states that over 20 years, only 30% of those potential lives lost would be saved through technology alone and iterated the importance of continued education and awareness.

