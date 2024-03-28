April Lane gets taste of farmers market

Mar. 27—Students at April Lane Elementary School in Yuba City eagerly lined up to purchase fresh produce from Nutrition Services staff on Tuesday, kicking off a series of farmers market events to be held by Yuba City Unified School District.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students were given Nutrition Services Bucks equivalent to $3 to purchase three different fruits or vegetables from Nutrition Services employees. Offered to select elementary schools in Yuba City Unified, Nutrition Services Director Chelsey Slattery said that the farmers markets promote healthy eating among students.

According to Slattery, the program stems from a partnership with the food distribution hub ProPacific Fresh, which supplied most of the produce for Tuesday's event. However, some items were sourced directly from local growers, including Wild River Fruit in Marysville, which supplied mandarin oranges for the market.

"We're very fortunate to be able to purchase from (local growers) and have them delivered straight to our warehouse," Slattery said.

Yuba City Unified School District organized the farmers market in part due to the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Grant which selects California elementary schools to provide fresh produce and nutrition education to students between July and June of a given school year, according to the California Department of Education.

April Lane students purchased their produce through class rotations and were given the option to take it home or enjoy it as a school snack. This event marked the first farmers market of the 2023/24 school year as Nutrition Services staff were waiting for good weather to host it, Slattery said.

"See all the different colors? That signifies all the different nutrients that you're putting into your body," ProPacific Fresh representative Les Abernathy told students.

The farmers market gives students an opportunity to learn more about nutrition and basic economics while encouraging them to make healthy choices.

"The kids love it. They learn about fruits, vegetables, and how to select things with their money. Watch the smiles on their faces. It tells you everything," Principal Mary Reinhardt said.

More farmers markets are planned for Bridge Street Elementary School and King Avenue Elementary School in the coming months.

"We hope the experience will encourage our students to increase consumption of the fruit and vegetable snacks offered through our program and share their interest and knowledge about fruits and vegetables with their families," Slattery said.