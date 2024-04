April holidays and observances to add to your 2024 calendar

During the month of April, flowers start to bloom, the sun peeks out, and whoopee cushions begin to appear on the chairs of unsuspecting family members and friends.

Spring is officially in full swing, and this month starts off with April Fool's Day, which provides ample opportunity to tell jokes and pull pranks to the best of your ability.

Get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures with outdoorsy holidays like National Walking Day, National Gardening Day, Go Fly a Kite Day, National Exercise Day, and National Picnic Day.

April is especially known for its spring showers, so it's no coincidence that National Find a Rainbow Day falls during the year's most rainy month.

If you'd rather stay warm and dry, April also has multiple homey holidays to keep you entertained indoors. Stay warm and cozy on National Self Care Day, National Pajama Day, and National Tea Day, or tackle some crafts and spring cleaning projects on National DIY Day, National Handmade Day, National Laundry Day, and National Get Organized Day.

Bakers, preheat your ovens: April also contains a multitude of delicious dessert holidays, including National Sourdough Bread Day, National Coffee Cake Day, National Peach Cobbler Day, National Zucchini Bread Day, and National Blueberry Pie Day, to name a few. (For those less skilled in the kitchen, National Hostess Twinkie Day offers a convenient store-bought alternative.)

Add these holidays to your calendar for a fun, fabulous April.

Daily holidays and observances in April 2024

April 1

April Fools’ Day

International Pillow Fight Day

National Fun Day

National Greeting Card Day

National Handmade Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

April 2

International Children’s Book Day

National DIY Day

National Ferret Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

National Reconciliation Day

Nature Day

World Autism Awareness Day

April 3

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Film Score Day

National Find a Rainbow Day

National Inspiring Joy Day

National Tweed Day

April 4

International Carrot Day

National Burrito Day

National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day

National Hug a Newsperson Day

National School Librarian Day

National Vitamin C Day

April 5

Bell Bottoms Day

National Caramel Day

National Dandelion Day

National Deep Dish Pizza Day

National Self Care Day

National Walking Day

Peeps Day

April 6

California Poppy Day

Hostess Twinkie Day

National Açaí Bowl Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Library Day

National Pajama Day

National Student Athlete Day

National Tartan Day

April 7

National Beer Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Geologists Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Public Television Day

Walk to Work Day

April 8

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

National Zoo Lovers Day

April 9

Eid-Al-Fitr

End of Ramadan

National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Library Workers Day

National Name Yourself Day

National Unicorn Day

April 10

Golfer’s Day

National Encourage a Young Writer Day

National Farm Animals Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

National Siblings Day

April 11

Dog Therapy Appreciation Day

National Barbershop Quartet Day

National Cheese Fondue Day

National Pet Day

April 12

Hamster Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Only Child Day

April 13

Celebrate Teen Literature Day

International Plant Appreciation Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

National Scrabble Day

April 14

International Kids Yoga Day

National Dolphin Day

National Donate a Book Day

National Gardening Day

National Look Up at the Sky Day

National Pecan Day

April 15

National ASL Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

April 16

Good Deeds Day

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Orchid Day

National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Save the Elephant Day

April 17

Go Fly a Kite Day

International Bat Appreciation Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

National Banana Day

National Cheese Ball Day

National Crawfish Day

April 18

Adult Autism Awareness Day

National Animal Crackers Day

National Columnists' Day

National Exercise Day

April 19

National Dog Parent Appreciation Day

National Garlic Day

April 20

National Cheddar Fries Day

National Look Alike Day

National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day

National Record Store Day

Volunteer Recognition Day

April 21

National Chickpea Day

National Kindergarten Day

National Tea Day

World Creativity and Innovation Day

April 22

Earth Day

National Jelly Bean Day

Passover begins

April 23

National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National English Muffin Day

National Lost Dogs Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

National Take a Chance Day

Shakespeare Day

World Book Day

World Table Tennis Day

April 24

National Bucket List Day

National Pigs in a Blanket Day

April 25

National DNA Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Plumbers Day

National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

School Bus Drivers’ Day

World Penguin Day

April 26

Administrative Professionals Day

Arbor Day

Denim Day

Get Organized Day

International Guide Dog Day

National Audubon Day

National Help a Horse Day

National Kids and Pets Day

National Pretzel Day

World Stationery Day

April 27

Marine Mammal Rescue Day

National Gummi Bear Day

National Independent Bookstore Day

National Tell A Story Day

World Design Day

April 28

Global Pay It Forward Day

National Blueberry Pie Day

National Pet Parents Day

National Superhero Day

Stop Food Waste Day

April 29

International Astronomy Day

International Dance Day

National Shrimp Scampi Day

National Zipper Day

World Veterinary Day

April 30

International Jazz Day

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

National Bubble Tea Day

National Honesty Day

National Oatmeal Cookie Day

National Raisin Day

National Therapy Animal Day

National Tie Dye Day

Passover ends

Weekly observances in April 2024

April 1 to 7: Be Kind to Spiders Week

April 3 to 9: National Public Health Week

April 4 to 9: National Wildlife Week

April 6 to 13: National Robotics Week

April 7 to 13: National Library Week

April 10 to 15: World Music Therapy Week

April 19 to 28: National Dance Week

April 21 to 27: National Volunteer Week, National Administrative Professionals Week

April 22 to 26: National Preservation Week

April 25 to 27: Gathering of Nations

Monthly observances in April 2024

Autism Awareness Month

Canine Fitness Month

Celebrate Diversity Month

Counseling Awareness Month

Dog Appreciation Month

Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month

Filipino Food Month

Global Astronomy Month

International Guitar Month

Jazz Appreciation Month

Move More Month

National Adopt a Greyhound Month

National Alcohol Awareness Month

National BLT Sandwich Month

National Brunch Month

National Card and Letter Writing Month

National Donate Life Awareness Month

National Financial Literacy Month

National Garden Month

National Garlic Month

National Grilled Cheese Month

National Inventor's Month

National Kite Month

National Month of Hope

National Pecan Month

National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

National Pickleball Month

National Poetry Month

National Soft Pretzel Month

National Stress Awareness Month

National Volunteer Month

National Woodworking Month

National Youth Sports Safety Month

Parkinson's Awareness Month

Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

School Library Month

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

This article was originally published on TODAY.com