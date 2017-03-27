April The Giraffe's Fetus Shows Increased Activity

The pregnant giraffe's fetus was “extremely quiet” on Sunday morning but its activity increased later in the day, according to the zoo that houses April.

As April the pregnant giraffe continues to keep millions of people waiting over her live cam delivery, the New York park that houses the animal posted an update Sunday saying there was increased fetus activity compared to that in the morning.

Earlier in the day, Animal Adventure Park took to Facebook to update its over 850,000 followers about April's condition. The park said the fetus was “extremely quiet” in the morning. The update noted: “This morning's keeper report notes just how large April appears! … There are notable bulges on April's left side today.”

However, the fetus activity was increased later in the day, according to an evening update by the park. It also said the pregnant giraffe’s appetite was strong and her demeanor was good.

“Staff will spend time tomorrow trying to expedite the yard thaw — to get our giraffes some exposure outside,” the upstate New York park said in the update, which carried a picture of April’s mate Oliver planting a kiss on the pregnant giraffe.

Over 30,000 Facebook users liked the latest update, which was shared nearly 4,000 times.

In the morning post, the park also announced the relaunch of April’s online apparel store, which is expected to go live Monday.

April was expected to go into labor several weeks ago when the park set up a live stream on Feb. 10 for people to watch her give birth. Millions of people continue to wait for the giraffe to finally give birth. There even have been speculations whether April will give birth in April.

This will be the 15-year-old giraffe’s fourth calf and the first for 5-year-old Oliver, who was also born to April. The newest calf’s name will be decided through a contest, according to the park.

A giraffe’s pregnancy lasts for 15 months and its newborn calf weighs about 150 pounds with a height of about 6 feet. The animal’s labor lasts anywhere from hours to a full day.

Watch April on live cam here.

Related Articles