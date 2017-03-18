April The Giraffe's Calf 'Mastering Karate'

The pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is keeping thousands of people across the world engaged as they wait for her to give birth, but April is in no hurry, the zoo said late Friday.

The zoo posts daily updates about April twice a day on its official Facebook page, to allow April’s fans to know what the giraffe, her calf, and the vets are up to.

Read: April The Giraffe's Pregnancy Keeps Thousands Engaged

After a message full of holiday spirit on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day, which suggested she may have a “St. Patrick’s Day baby,” the evening update stated the calf will not be born on the holiday.

The zoo, however, did add that the calf's activity was at an all time high. In the post on Facebook, it wrote, “Allysa [head giraffe keeper at the zoo] reports the calf has mastered karate! She has never felt or seen more activity within. April is also eating everything in sight.”

“Likely no St. Patrick's calf; but she is prepping for something!” the post added.

The Animal Adventure Park started a livestream of the giraffe Feb. 10 to allow thousands of people to be a part of her pregnancy, but more than a month later, there has been no sign of active labor. At most times of the day, there are approximately 80,000 people hooked onto the live footage of April in her enclosure.

Despite the lack of signs that she may be ready to give birth immediately, the zoo, in its evening update, said it suggests people continue watching as they never know what will come next. And for those who miss out the birth, the zoo has promised to document it, and release it for the benefit of others soon after.

Looking at the updates as they come, there is a possibility that April, after all, may give birth to her calf in the month of April.

