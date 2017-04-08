April The Giraffe Not Ready Yet To Give Birth

While many expected the pregnant giraffe to go into labor weeks ago, April has not shown any signs of active labor.

April the giraffe has been making her fans wait longer than expected as she has not given birth to her calf despite showing signs of going into active labor for weeks. Thousands are still glued to the Animal Adventure Park's YouTube live stream awaiting the animal to give birth, but this may not happen anytime soon.

The upstate New York zoo said in its evening update Friday that the giraffe is not ready yet to give birth to its calf despite being pregnant for over 15 months. In February, the zoo said that April the giraffe could give birth any day, but even after two months there is no sign of the calf.

"Everything looks great with our big girl. She is acting completely normal. Her appetite has returned. She is still showing us all the signs that she is almost ready. There is no reason for worry about her or the calf's health. She just isn't quite ready yet...," the zoo said in the regular update on its Facebook page, which is followed by over 1 million people.

Read: How Long Are Giraffes Pregnant For?

On Wednesday, the zoo said that they noticed April's backend had bulged significantly and she appeared distracted.

“Corey [a keeper] noted some changes this evening. April's backend has some significant ‘bulging’ occurring. … She was very ‘with it’ but then became very distracted and as Corey put it, ‘would have walked right through me.’ Though sounding intimidating; this behavior is what we will see — consistently — when in active labor. She will walk through her strong contractions and push push push,” the zoo said.

The zoo has also said earlier that they will try to film April’s active labor, though she might not be positioned the right way when the calf comes.

When the calf is finally born, it will fall nearly 6-feet to the ground as giraffe mothers give birth standing up. The zoo will have a vote to determine its name.

Watch the live stream of April the giraffe giving birth here.

Related Articles