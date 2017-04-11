Is April The Giraffe In Labor?

The weather in New York warmed, which meant April the pregnant giraffe was ready to go outside and enjoy the sun. It also meant there was a chance millions of viewers would miss out on her giving birth if she began active labor outside and not in her stall, where Animal Adventure Park installed live stream cameras for YouTube.

The zoo took to Facebook to give an update about April, who had “wetness” around her back end. “April is reported to have her great demeanor this morning and a standard appetite. There is ‘wetness’ around the back end, which is likely due to tail swishing of discharge. She is outdoors as I type this update! Got to love the return of warm weather!” they wrote to their 1 million followers. “Short and sweet today!”

READ: How Long Are Giraffes Pregnant For?

For their daily fact, Animal Adventure Park educated their followers about giraffe hides, meat and tails. While they’re not hunted like elephants are for ivory, giraffes are hunted for their tails. “The tail is highly prized by many African cultures,” the zoo wrote. “The desire for good luck bracelets, fly whisks and thread for sewing or stringing beads have led people to kill the giraffe for its tail alone.”

Giraffes are pregnant 13 to 15 months. It’s unknown how long April has been pregnant for, but the zoo started the live stream in February. Since she’s seemingly been pregnant for so long, some accused Animal Adventure Park of getting April’s due date wrong. When they started the cam on YouTube they claimed she could give birth to her calf at any moment.

This is the fourth calf April. It’s the first for Oliver, the father of April’s newest edition.

Giraffe calves are born weighing 150 pounds and stand at 6-feet-tall. April’s baby will remain with her for 6 to 10 months, but be weaned off of nursing and removed from its mother to avoid potentially incestuous behavior.

Giraffe More

Photo: Getty Images

Follow me on Twitter @mariamzzarella

Related Articles