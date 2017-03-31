April The Giraffe Is Giving Birth To Calf Today?

The moment thousands waited for is final here: April the pregnant giraffe is going to give birth. For more than six weeks viewers tuned into the live stream camera on YouTube to see if April was ready to welcome her calf to the world.

Her belly swelled, but there was no sign of active labor. By Friday, Animal Adventure Park, the zoo where April is housed, had something new to report. The giraffe was slated to give birth Friday or Saturday. They would be “shocked” if the calf wasn’t born by the end of the weekend.

The zoo took to their official Facebook page Friday to update their 900,000 followers. “The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr. Tim was called and onsite within minutes,” they said. “All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight — we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.” The zoo added: “This is what we have all been waiting for! Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts.”

Within minutes, the post garnered more than 15,000 reactions. It was shared nearly 7,000 times and inspired thousands more comments.

The day before, Animal Adventure Park said April’s behavior noticeably changed. “It was clear to all watching, the evening keeper check was cut short by April,” the zoo wrote Thursday night. “Her behavior is very off from normal demeanor; this is to be expected. Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full. It should not be much longer!”

When April’s calf is eventually born, it will stand at 6-feet-all and weight 150 pounds. This is April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver, the giraffe who fathered the baby.

The calf will remain with April until it is 6 to 10 months old. At that time, it will be removed to avoid incestuous behavior.

Photo: Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park, All Rights Reserved

