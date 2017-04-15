April The Giraffe Gives Birth, Finally

April the giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf early Saturday morning, putting an end to the wait that had kept millions of people across the world on the edge of their seats.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, set up a live stream to document the pregnant giraffe and the birth of her calf in February. The live feed went viral, making April an Internet sensation overnight.

Read: Conspiracy Theories Float As April The Giraffe's Pregnancy Extends

However, there were no signs of the giraffe going into active labor till early Saturday, when April could be seen turning her neck towards her rear. Soon after that, a single hoof of the newborn became visible to almost 400,000 viewers. You can watch the live stream below.

April’s neighbor and mate Oliver routinely popped his head over to her enclosure to look on as the mother walked around trying to push the calf out. April’s fans could not contain their excitement as they kicked off their Saturday glued to their screens to get a better look at the pregnant giraffe and her calf.

Twitter erupted almost immediately as April’s fans, many of whom had come to the conclusion that the pregnancy was a hoax, had their faith restored in the upstate New York zoo.

At birth, the calf is expected to weigh about 150 pounds and around 6 feet in height. According the zoo, the front hooves come out first, followed by the baby’s snout.

The zoo said it will conduct a contest to name the new born, who will stay with April for 6-10 months, following which it will be moved to another facility. This is generally done to prevent inbreeding but the zoo maintains they are not in a rush to separate the calf from the mother.

