April The Giraffe Getting Ready To Welcome Calf

The pregnant giraffe, who became an internet sensation in February after the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, set up a live stream for people to watch her giving birth to her calf, is keeping thousands across the world waiting, but continues to be “in great condition” Saturday.

The live stream – which has around 90,000 people watching at most times – was set up by the zoo Feb. 10 to allow thousands of people to be a part of her pregnancy. However, more than a month later, there has been no sign of active labor for the giraffe.

The park’s owner, Jordan Patch, and the zoo's vet visited the giraffe Saturday afternoon, “which lead many to believe ‘something was happening’,” the zoo said in an evening update. Animal Adventure Park posts about April on its official Facebook page twice a day.

“April continues to be in great condition,” the post continued. “Many noticed her belly was very low and egg shaped this morning; however, as the day moved on, observation was of a higher and tighter/firmer carry and feel to the belly.”

Stating that the giraffe’s swelling at the back end had doubled over the past few days, the zoo said these were “all steps in the right direction.”

In the morning update, the zoo said the calf remained active inside its mother’s belly, whose appetite was strong. It was also the time when the “egg shape” was first reported. The zoo posted a picture of April bending her long neck to be closer to her belly, hinting that she may be talking to her calf.

This calf will be April’s fourth, but for her next-door neighbor and mate Oliver, who is only five years old, the new-born will be his first. You can watch the livestream and check in on April here.

