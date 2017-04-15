April The Giraffe Is Finally Giving Birth

April the giraffe has finally given birth.

Millions anxiously waited Saturday morning as April labored live on camera at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

At about 9:50 a.m., April pushed out her baby, who fell to the ground before the mom immediately began licking and nuzzling the calf.

About an hour later, the baby boy stood up on its own.

View photos

Read: Mom Who Spoofed April the Giraffe Gives Birth to Baby Boy... After Livestreaming Again From Hospital

The birth comes after weeks of waiting, some even questioning whether the 15-year-old animal was actually pregnant.

Before the birth, April could be seen pacing around her stall with two baby hooves hanging out of her.

April, who has already given birth three times before, was initially thought to be due in February.

Read: Another Giraffe Gives Birth as April Keeps the World Waiting

April carried the calf for 16 months.

Zoo officials said April will raise her newborn which could take between six to ten months. The park will hold a contest to name the calf.

Watch: Is April The Giraffe's Pregnancy One Big April Fools' Day Prank?

Related Articles: